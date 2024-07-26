There are delays on the A38 in Plymouth after a lorry overturned.

The incident happened at around 8.50am on Friday 26 July on the A38 Forder Valley Interchange.

The road is partially blocked by the vehicle while recovery work takes place.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene. It is understood the driver suffered a minor injury.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Credit: Gary Harrison

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to the A38 Forder Valley Interchange at around 8.50am on Friday 26 July following reports of an overturned lorry on the slip road to Marsh Mills.

"Ambulance and fire were called as well as the Environment Agency due to liquid on the road.

"The slip road was closed and a diversion put in place."