Cineworld is set to close six of its cinemas across the UK.

Swindon's Regent Circus, Yate, Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Hinckley and Loughborough are affected.

The company, which is part of the world's second largest cinema chain entered administration in July 2024, after struggling with a debt thought to be almost £4 billion.

It will now close a number of its sites as part of a 'restructuring plan'.

Cineworld has said the move is to secure the future of the company and that the six branches set to close are "commercially unviable".

The company hopes to be able to redeploy as many staff as possible, following a consultation process.

In a statement, Cineworld said: "the restructuring programme will provide Cineworld with the opportunity to obtain further funding to meet its working capital needs, reduce its liabilities, and to benefit from a significant capital expenditure programme in the UK.

"Cineworld is beginning a consultation process with employees at the six affected cinemas and will offer redeployment to as many of them as possible at nearby sites.

"If the Restructuring Plan is approved by the court, it is expected to become effective in late September 2024.

"The total number of impacted sites cannot be confirmed until the process is complete.

"The RP will not affect the Cineworld business outside of the UK."

While this process is ongoing, all Cineworld cinemas in the UK will continue to operate as normal.