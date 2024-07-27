Investigations are continuing following the death of a man at a house in South Gloucestershire.

Police were called to Hayward Road on Staple Hill near Bristol just after 5.40pm on Thursday 25 July.

A man was found unresponsive and despite the efforts of emergency services, died at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the person who died is believed to be in his 40s. His family have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious- but cause of death hasn't yet been established.

A man who is also in his 40s was arrested from the address. He remains in police custody.

The men are understood to be known to one another.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to prior police contact.

The force said: "Our enquiries continue, and residents can expect to see a police presence in the area over the weekend.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5224194416."