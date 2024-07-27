Researchers working on a Natural England project have said they have discovered new ancient seaweed beds off the south coast of Cornwall.

A dive team of seaweed experts and specialist survey divers have been working near the Roseland Peninsula and St Austell Bay.

Natural England said the team surveyed the sites in detail, and found a vast area of "entirely unknown" maerl, a rare and ancient seaweed.

The divers surveyed areas just off the Roseland Peninsula and St Austell Bay in detail. Credit: Becky Tooby

Maerl is a habitat for many other seaweeds and small organisms, and has been recognised for its crucial role in supporting fish popualtions.

It is classed as an "irreplaceable habitat," because of its almost complete inability to recover from and damage.

Marine Senior Officer Angela Gall, who led the survey, said it is "incredible" to think that, in Britain, there are still completely undiscovered sites within sight of the shore.

"We will use this new evidence on the maerl bed sites to seek better protection for these 'ancient woodlands of the sea,'" she said.

A team of divers found a vast area of "entirely unknown" maerl on the south coast of Cornwall. Credit: Rico Anselmi

The divers recorded 110 different seaweed and 79 different types of animals living on the maerl, during their reserach.

They also collected small smaples for genetic work by the University of Exeter, which will help researchers understand the genetic uniqueness of maerl beds in the area.

Natural England said it is hoped the project, which was funded by Defra's marine Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment programme, will help ensure these environments are better protected in the future.