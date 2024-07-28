Play Brightcove video

Ray Williams' coach told ITV News' Richard Payne it's been "really painful" dealing with his death

Tributes are pouring in for an 18-year-old man from Bristol who died in Malaysia after contracting an infection.

Ray Williams was in Asia to further his passion for mixed martial arts.But the teenager died in hospital after his organs started to fail when staphylococcus - a skin infection better known as 'staph' - reportedly entered his blood stream.

"It's really painful, we're trying to find a way to deal with it," said his coach and mentor Mario Saeed from the Trojan Free Fighters gym in central Bristol.

"I can't imagine what (his) mum and dad are going through at the moment. We have an amazing community here and everyone's devastated. He's wasn't just a student who came and went. Everybody here is really close to each other."

Ray Williams was in Thailand for a month to hone his mixed martial arts skills Credit: GoFundMe

Ray had been at the gym for four years and in a video shared with ITV News, he can be seen helping younger members learn martial arts skills.

Mr Saeed said it was typical of him to want to improve every day while helping some of the 400 children at the venue and raise money for charitable causes.

The 6 ft 2 teenager had just excelled at his A-levels and took a familiar route to Asia to hone his MMA skills. But towards the end of his month-long stay he contracted the infection which can be common in a skin to skin sport.

Ray Williams with coach and mentor Mario Saeed who trained the teenager for four years Credit: Mario Saeed

Usually cured with antibiotics, Ray rapidly declined on a flight to Malaysia as he prepared to return to Bristol. He was placed in an induced coma but died a few days later."Please if you have a staph infection, please don't go to the gym and train because it could affect other people's lives," added Mr Saeed. "Potentially, people could lose their life like Ray did. It's really painful to see from such a basic thing he lost his life."

An online fundraising page set up to help pay for treatment will now be used to bring home Ray and help with funeral costs. In the space of a few days, donations had already surpassed £16,000.