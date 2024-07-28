The mum of a missing man from Somerset has said she won't leave Sardinia, where he was last seen, until he is found.

Michael Frison, of Chard, was last seen on the island at around 5.18pm on Saturday 13 July.

He'd travelled to Sardinia to visit relatives and volunteer on a farm.

He disappeared while volunteering after going for a walk in the countryside near Luogostano, in Valdicorru.

His shorts, T-shirt and trainers were later found on a wall near the volunteer site. His phone, laptop and ID were left in his rucksack inside the tent.

Italian authorities have called off their search for Michael, but his Mum Cristina Pittalis says she will continue looking for him alone.

Speaking to ITV West Country, she issued an emotional appeal to her son.

"Michael, I want you to know that I'm not looking for you because I want to hold you close to me.

"I just want to know that you're alive and you're well. I need to know. How can I live my life not knowing.

"I just want to know that you're okay."

Michael was last seen at around 5.20pm on Saturday 13 July. Credit: Cristina Pittalis

Cristina said that during specialist searches, Police dogs hadn't picked up on any scent of Michael, dead or alive, which she's taking as a good sign.

"You have to think a little bit positively," she added.

Michael's 10-year-old brother Emanuele is struggling to come to terms with his disappearance.

"Losing Michael potentially would mean losing my little one as well because he'll be lost. He's heartbroken," Cristina added.

"You might find it hard to believe that they are so close, because there are 15 years between them but I haven't seen siblings like it.

"Emanuele even left him a voice message."

The voice message said: "Whoever receives this message, find my brother and tell him I miss you, come home.

"Tell him my name. Tell him I miss him and I love him."

A spokesperson for the Government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Sardinia and are in contact with the local authorities”.