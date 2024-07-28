A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a van near Devizes.

Police were called to A342 Monument Hill just after 10am on Saturday 27 July following a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a Citroen van.

The motorcyclist- a man in his 60s from Melksham- died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

A road closure was put in place on the A342 between Upavon and Monument whilst the incident was dealt with and investigations were carried out.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, the force said: "Any witnesses to the collision should call 101 and quote log number 114 of July 27. Alternatively, email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk."