Devon beach evacuated as injured person airlifted to hospital
Watch as The Cornwall Air Ambulance carries out rescue operation at Bigbury
A beach in Devon was evacuated for an injured person to be airlifted to hospital.
The Cornwall Air Ambulance landed at Segdwell Cove, at Bigbury, on the evening of Sunday 28 July, according to witnesses.
A person was seen being lifted to safety from the beach.
The Cornwall Air Ambulance, HM Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall police have been approached for further information.