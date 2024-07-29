Play Brightcove video

Watch as The Cornwall Air Ambulance carries out rescue operation at Bigbury

A beach in Devon was evacuated for an injured person to be airlifted to hospital.

The Cornwall Air Ambulance landed at Segdwell Cove, at Bigbury, on the evening of Sunday 28 July, according to witnesses.

A person was seen being stretchered onto the helicopter. Credit: Alexis Bowater

A person was seen being lifted to safety from the beach.

The Cornwall Air Ambulance, HM Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall police have been approached for further information.