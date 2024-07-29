Play Brightcove video

Police are appealing for help to identify the four people above, who they believe could be key witnesses.

Police in Bristol are appealing for help to identify four people who could be key witnesses to a suspected attempted murder.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to a disorder in Rawnsley Park, off Easton Way, that had happened between 4.30am and 4.45am on Sunday 9 June.

Two people were taken to hospital, one of whom had life-threatening injuries. They have both since been discharged to recover at home.

Eleven people were arreste on suspicion of attempted murder. They have all now been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police have now released two CCTV clips from Easton Way and Stapleton Road showing four people.

They believe these four individuals could be key witnesses to the incident.

If you recognise yourself in the CCTV, or they are someone you know, please contact the police on 101 and quote reference 5224148270.