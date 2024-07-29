Silver medalist Tom Daley says his children were behind his return to the Olympics after contemplating retirement.

The Team GB star has just won his fourth Olympic medal after securing silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform with Noah Williams in Paris.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the Aquatics Centre in Paris, Tom Daley said he feels like he is competing in his fifth Olympics "for a greater purpose".

Before his return, the 30-year-old took two years out of training after his gold medal success in Tokyo 2020.

But he announced his return to his fifth Olympic Games in July 2023, after a two-year break.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams secured Team GB's fifth medal in this year's Olympic games. Credit: PA

In a video shared on social media, the athlete said he was inspired to return after visiting the Olympic and Paralympic museum in Colorado Springs.

"After two years away from the sport, I had no idea if I was ever going to make it back up onto the diving board but getting back into it, it was worth it because I felt like I'm doing it this time for a greater purpose," he said on Instagram.

"I want my kids to see my work hard for a dream".

Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have two sons - five-year-old Robert Ray Daley and one-year-old Phoenix Rose Black Daley.

Robert was named after Daley's father, who died in 2011 after suffering from a brain tumour. His death just a few days after Tom Daley's 17th birthday meant he never got to see him win bronze at the London 2012 Olympics.

Ahead of Tom Daley's impressive appearance in the men's synchronised 10m platform final, the Team GB star shared a video of his family wishing him luck.

His mum Debbie says: "You really threw a spanner in the works didn't you - changing your mind and deciding to go for one more Olympics. Number five, no less.

"We are all really proud of you."

His husband Lance then appears with their son Robbie, who can be heard saying: "We really are going to be proud of you.

"You've got so far in this. You inspire me about the Olympics, I really want to go now.

"Even if you don't get a medal, I'll still be proud. Nothing will make me not love you because you are my family so I will never give up on you. I believe that you can do gold because you've done it before so I know that you can do it two times."

Lance then said: "I just want to say that I love you so much and I'm so proud of all the hard work. No matter what, you've done it, you did it, Olympics number five."

How many Olympics has Tom Daley been in?

Tom Daley has now competed in five Olympic Games. He first took part in the Beijing games in 2008, followed by London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and now Paris 2024.

How many Olympic medals has Tom Daley won?

Tom Daley previously won three bronze medals and one gold medal - and now silver. He won his first bronze medal in London 2012, his second bronze in Rio 2016 and his third in Tokyo 2020 alongside his first gold. He has now won his first silver medal at Paris 2024.

