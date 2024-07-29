Enquiries into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a house are ongoing, after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Police were called to an address in called to Hayward Road, in Staple Hill, near Bristol, just after 5:40pm on Thursday 25 July.

A man in his 40s was found unconscious and died at the scene.

Officers said a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation as the cause of death is still unknown.

Avon and Somerset Police said it is treating the death as "unexplained," pending the results of further forensic medical analysis.

The force said the man's family are being kept informed of developments in the investigation.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said the force's "thoughts are with the man's family in their loss."

"We'll continue our thorough investigation into what has happened and will prepare a report for the coroner, should no criminal offences be identified," he said.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to prior police contact.