An investigation has been launched into an unexplained death in Wiltshire.

Police found the man in his 20s at an address in Swindon Road, in Highworth, at around 9:30am on Sunday 28 July.

Wiltshire Police said his death is currently being treated as unexplained and the investigation is in the early stages.

The family of the deceased man has been informed, officers said.

