People are being urged to stay away from a section of one of Newquay's beaches after a cliff fall at the weekend.

Cornwall Council has cordoned off part of Great Western Beach following the fall.

A spokesperson for the council said a team is actively monitoring the site and working to ensure it is safe for beach-goers.

"We’ve cordoned off part of Great Western Beach in Newquay after a cliff fall," a spokesperson said.

"If you’re visiting the beach, please stay well away from the safety barrier we’ve put in place."