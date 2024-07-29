Cornwall Council issue warning to 'stay away' from section of beach in Newquay
People are being urged to stay away from a section of one of Newquay's beaches after a cliff fall at the weekend.
Cornwall Council has cordoned off part of Great Western Beach following the fall.
A spokesperson for the council said a team is actively monitoring the site and working to ensure it is safe for beach-goers.
"We’ve cordoned off part of Great Western Beach in Newquay after a cliff fall," a spokesperson said.
"If you’re visiting the beach, please stay well away from the safety barrier we’ve put in place."