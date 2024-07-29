Multiple people have fallen ill after being approached by a woman with a bag in Bath.

Police, ambulance and fire crews have been called to the Stall Street area of the city centre, with emergency service workers seen in hazmat suits.

T wo people have been taken to hospital reporting breathing difficulties and itchy eyes.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident happened at around 2.30pm.

"A woman approached people with a bag in Stall Street, leading to some individuals feeling unwell," a police spokesperson said.

" The ambulance service made us aware at 3.08pm.

"We're not aware of any further reports of people feeling unwell.

"As a precaution, emergency personenel are wearing protective clothing."

In a later update, police confirmed two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Emergency services remain at the scene at the moment, but we hope to be able to reopen the area as soon as possible," they added.

No-one has been arrested.