Equestrian Laura Collett has said "you can never dream too big" as she helped Great Britain secure their first gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Collett was part of the three-strong squad to win the team competition at the Chateau de Versailles after three days of competition.

The Cheltenham-based 34-year-old also collected a bronze medal on her horse London 52 in the individual eventing competition.

Following her victories, she said: "I never thought this day would come. I owe absolutely everything to that horse and the team that have made it possible just to get here.

"I’m so lucky that I’m the one who gets to ride into an arena like that and come out with a team gold and an individual bronze medal at the Olympics, but there are so many people that have contributed. I just want to say thank you to every single one of them.

"So many years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears. An emotional rollercoaster doesn't even do it justice.

"But for moments like this, every single bad day is so worth it, and you just have to never give up and never lose hope, you can never dream too big."

Great Britain's Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen with their gold medals following the Eventing Team Jumping Final Credit: David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images

Collett admitted "there will be a few drinks had" tonight and said the team might go out in Paris to "celebrate in style".

Collett had led after the first day of competition, having scored an Olympic record of 17.5 in the dressage phase.

However, a time penalty of 0.80 for the cross-country handed the initiative to German Michael Jung ahead of the final showjumping rounds.

Collett had one fence down and a time penalty of 0.80 in the first team round, dropping her to her final position of third with a score of 23.10.

Collett and teammate Tom McEwen were both winning the team title for a second time having triumphed in Tokyo three years ago. But it was a debut Olympic gold for Ros Canter, who was travelling reserve last time around.

Comparing the win to Tokyo 2020, Collett added: "To be honest, it’s incomparable. I thought Tokyo was special but this has blown it out the water.

"To ride into a crowd like this and feel like every single person is willing you on and lifting you higher and higher, and London [52] definitely felt like that. I don't think he's ever tried so hard.

"This is him. This is all him. I'm just the lucky one that has to steer him and aim at the right jumps. But this is a day I'll never ever forget."