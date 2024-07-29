People living in part of Devon are being told to close their doors and windows due to a large fire.

The blaze broke out at Heathfield Industrial Estate in Newton Devon just after 1pm.

No-one is believed to be injured.

Stephen Turrell lives 70m from the site says he was told by a neighbour that Batten Tyres and Van Hire in Cannon Road had gone up in smoke.

"At first it was thought that there were people trapped inside but it turned out they had gone out to buy their lunch," he said.

"The only one inside was a dog and he was passed out the window and is now being looked after by someone in the street."

The huge plume of smoke coming from the fire on the nearby industrial estate.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say they sent three appliances to the scene where they found a commercial garage 15m x 30m well alight.

Crews have been fighting the fire with a water bowser and two hydrants.

The smoke from the fire, which is still burning, can be seen from a long way away.

A fire service spokesperson said: "If you are a resident in this area, please close all windows and doors for the next few hours. More info to follow shortly."