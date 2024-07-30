Cornwall's annual housebuilding target to increase by more than 60%

Cornwall's annual housebuilding target will be increased by more than 60% in an overhaul of the planning system set out by Angela Rayner.

The Deputy Prime Minister has outlined plans to re-introduce mandatory targets that were scrapped under the last Conservative government, in a bid to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

Cornwall's housing target will be increased from 2,707 a year to 4,454.

According to the council, the number of households in need of emergency accommodation has increased by around 240%, while the number on the social housing register is more than 20,000.

"What I say won't be without controversy, but this is urgent because this Labour government is not afraid to take on the tough choices needed to deliver for our country", Ms Rayner told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday 30 July.

Announcing the plans as part of the new government's mission to "get Britain building", she blamed the previous government for hampering housing supply more than expected.

In Bath and North East Somerset, the mandatory housebuilding target will go up by more than 100% - from an annual number of 717 to 1,466.

According to figures in the Government's consultation on its planning reforms, the number of average annual net additions in BANES since 2020 was 605. That includes conversions and changes of use.

Bristol will see a reduction in its housebuilding target, like London. Since 2020, figures show the city has missed its proposed target by more than 1,500.

Deputy PM Ms Rayner, who is also the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said her reforms make explicit that the default answer to brownfield development should be “yes” and she will promote homebuilding at greater densities in urban centres, like towns and cities.

But because there is not enough brownfield land in the country to meet housing needs, the government will allow the targeted release of so-called grey belt land, which includes disused petrol stations and car parks on parts of protected land known as the green belt.

In Wiltshire, the housebuilding target will be upped by 81%, East Devon 28%, and South Gloucestershire, 30%.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…