Labour MP says he'll 'continue to fight' for Portishead rail line despite cuts

North Somerset's MP says he'll 'keep knocking on doors' to re-open the line

North Somerset's new Labour MP says he will "continue to fight" for the re-opening of the Portishead rail line, despite the Chancellor threatening to scrap the project.

In a speech on Monday 29 July setting out the "catastrophic" state of public finances, Rachel Reeves axed the controversial A303 Stonehenge tunnel and said a number of railway schemes - including the Portishead line - will now be individually reviewed.

Ms Reeves said she had to make a series of "incredibly tough choices" in response to a £22 billion black hole, while accusing the former Conservative government of making a number of "unfunded commitments".

One of the projects to be cut is the Restoring Your Railways programme, introduced under Boris Johnson's Conservative leadership with the aim of re-opening rail lines and stations.

Sadik Al-Hassan, the new Labour MP for North Somerset, said: "I understand the cost pressures. I know that there's a £22 billion black hole left to us as an inheritance from the Conservative government.

"But my commitment to residents is that I will continue to fight for this.

"This re-opening, this rail line, is incredibly important and I think we need to deliver it. I will keep having those conversations, I will keep knocking on those doors to make sure we get what we deserve in North Somerset."

Mr Al-Hassan, who recently beat former Conservative MP Liam Fox, has written to the Treasury's Chief Secretary, Darren Jones, to make the case for the line.

Mr Jones, who is also the MP for Bristol North West, has previously expressed his support for it being re-opened.

North Somerset Council has similarly said it "remains committed" to the project.

Councillor Mike Bell, the authority's leader, said: "The Portishead to Bristol rail line is a hugely important scheme for us and one that will make a significant difference to the lives of local people, both now and in the future.

“We remain absolutely committed to reopening the line and Network Rail were shortly due to submit our Full Business Case to the Department for Transport. Full Business Case approval is the final step needed before we can get spades in the ground for construction."

