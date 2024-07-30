Play Brightcove video

Watch the footage from Wiltshire Police here

A man has been sentenced to eight months imprisonment after shining a laser at a police helicopter flying overhead, forcing it to abandon the job it was on.

On March 19 this year, at around 1am, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) were aiding in the search for a high-risk missing person when a green laser was shone multiple times at the aircraft and into the cockpit, dazzling and distracting the pilot.

The laser prevented him from reading his instruments and forced him to halt the job at hand.

The pilot was able to locate the laser as coming from a property on Swift Drive in Trowbridge.

Officers quickly attended the property and, after being let into the property by Mutter, a green laser was located.

Nicholas Mutter, 41, was arrested and charged.

Mutter was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Monday 29 July. He pleaded guilty to shining a laser beam towards an aircraft.

Investigating officer PS Evangeline Templar said: “Mutter’s actions were incredibly reckless and dangerous, putting not only the life of the crew at risk but also the general public.

“The pilot at the time was tasked with helping to search for a high-risk missing person, where there may be a concern for the missing person’s life.

“Mutter’s irresponsible actions forced the pilot to call off his mission, therefore also potentially putting at risk the life of the person the crew was tasked with trying to find.

“I am pleased that Mutter was able to be swiftly arrested and sentenced. We take this kind of behaviour incredibly seriously and won’t hesitate to ensure culprits face justice for it.”

Captain Paul Watts, Head of Flight Operations at NPAS, said: “The danger caused by lasers, not only to our air crew but also to the public, cannot be stressed enough.

“Anything that distracts a pilot, whilst airborne, is a huge risk to safety.

“Our sophisticated camera and mapping systems on board all our aircraft allow us to pinpoint exactly where a laser is coming from and we will report this to local police. We will always pursue prosecution through the courts.

“Anyone foolhardy or reckless enough to consider shining a laser at an air crew should expect to face court, and potentially a prison sentence.”