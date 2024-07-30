A man who left a police officer needing hospital treatment after deliberately driving into him has been jailed for 22 months.

Kyron Smart-Mullin, 20, of Clare Avenue, Trowbridge pleaded guilty to ABH, dangerous driving, no insurance and no driving licence at Swindon Crown Court.

The court heard Smart Mullin "drove off at speed" after hitting the officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Cooper said the case is "another stark reminder of the dangers officer face whilst on duty, day in, day out."

On June 1 an officer approached the occupants of a white Dacia Jogger Expression parked in a field in Conscience Lane, Rowde, near Devizes.

However, the car was driven into the officer and then sped off.

Wiltshire Police said following an extensive investigation, Smart-Mullin was arrested and later charged.

Assistant Chief Constable Cooper said: "Thankfully, the officer’s injuries were not as serious as initially first thought, and with the support provided by the organisation, he was able to make a return to restricted duties shortly after the incident.

“Smart-Mullin’s actions were totally reckless and show a total disregard for the work police officers do to keep our communities safe.

"Officers worked tirelessly in the days that followed the incident to identify Smart-Mullins as the driver and I am grateful to them for the work they did to ensure he was put before the courts quickly.”

As well as being handed a prison sentence, Smart-Mullin was disqualified dfrom driving with a requirement to take a retest in three years and 11 months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...