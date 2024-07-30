Play Brightcove video

CCTV has been released as officers hope to track down those responsible for the attack on County Hall.

Police are trying to trace four men in connection with an attack on a building belonging to Somerset Council.

The Grade II listed County Hall, in Taunton, was sprayed with red paint and had its windows smashed at around 3:30am on Monday 29 July.

Red paint was thrown on the walls and windows were smashed at County Hall.

Avon and Somerset Police has released CCTV footage of people they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The men in the footage are seen wearing face coverings and carrying backpacks.

It follows a number of other acts of vandalism at the site in recent months.

Police are trying to trace four men in connection with an attack on Country Hall in Taunton. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Neighbourhood Sgt Jon O'Connor said: "We are releasing footage of four individuals who we believe may be able to help our enquiries.

"They are all shown carrying backpacks, wearing long-sleeved tops and trousers. We believe they are also all wearing face coverings and hats.

"We appreciate the subjects of the CCTV are not clear and shot from a distance, but we are asking members of the public to watch the footage and to contact us if they recognise any of the clothing or backpacks, the way in which they are walking or have any other distinguishing features.

"We know there have been similar instances in the past and we are keeping an open-mind about whether these incidents are linked.

"We have provided the local authority with crime prevention advice and will continue to work with them, as the building owners, on measures to prevent incidents such as this from happening again."