The M5 motorway in Somerset was closed in both directions following a serious crash on Tuesday 30 July.

At around 10.30am, traffic was held between Junction 23 for Dunball and Junction 24 for Bridgwater.

According to National Highways, this is due to a "serious collision".In a post on X, they wrote: "All emergency services are on route and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with road closures."

The air ambulance was also in attendance.

12.30pm update

The latest update from the traffic monitoring website Inrix said: "Severe delays due to earlier accident on M5 Southbound from J23 A39 (Bridgwater North) to J24 A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South).

"Congestion to north coming from J25 (Taunton) and south coming from Sedgemoor.

"Services also routes through Bridgwater are heavily congested as traffic diverted away. Camera shows Southbound has now also reopened, traffic was held around 10:30am."

12pm update

Drivers were stopped around 10.30am according to traffic monitors and there are long delays, with vehicles trapped within the closure section too.

National Highways said at 11am: "Traffic caught within the closures will be dealt with as soon as possible by police and National Highways traffic officers."There are 45 minute delays northbound."

11.30am update

Traffic monitor Inrix said a van was involved and there is congestion to Bridgewater as traffic is diverted.

It said at 12pm: "A van involved from J23 A39 (Bridgwater North) to J24 A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South).

"Congestion to north coming from J25 (Taunton) and south coming from J22 (Burham-on-sea), also routes through Bridgwater are heavily congested as traffic diverts away."

More to follow.