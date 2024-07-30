Two people were taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake at a Devon beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Braunton Burrows near Barnstaple on Friday 26 July.

A Public Information page for the beach said on Facebook: “This post follows an incident on Braunton Burrows on Friday involving two Burrows visitors getting adder bites which required a visit to hospital.

“Adders are found throughout Braunton Burrows, just as they are in many North Devon coastal and countryside spots during the summer.

"This information is carried on Burrows visitor boards.

“They like to bask in sunshine, so at this time of year it always pays to be vigilant, especially when using paths off the beaten track with poor line of sight.

“Adders are not aggressive by nature but will react in defence, usually when stepped on (or disturbed by dogs).

“We wish the two who got bitten a speedy recovery.”

'Seek medical attention straight away'

Steve Hussey, from the Devon Wildlife Trust, said: “Adder bites are quite rare, adders themselves are quite rare now across our countryside, but they do happen

“What is more surprising is that they needed hospitalisation because although adders are venomous snakes for most people the adder bite results in a painful, but not a serious, health condition.

“If you are bitten by an adder then you need to seek medical attention straight away.

“It’s much more common to hear of adders biting dogs than people so if you’re a dog owner our advice would be to keep your dog on a lead at all times, keep it close to you.

"If it is bitten you need to seek veterinary care straight away.

“For the most part, when people are bitten by adders there’s no medical intervention that’s needed.

"A healthy individual would be okay, that’s not to say it isn’t a painful event, but that’s just a matter of observation.

“Occasionally, if people have underlying health conditions or the bite is very severe, and/or they’re a very young person, then it might need some medical intervention

“Adders are amazing creatures and for the most part they go unnoticed, but if you do come across one, my advice would be to just admire it from afar, don’t try and handle it, don’t walk up to it.

"Just admire them for what they are - marvellous, beautiful creatures that are part of our countryside.”

John Breeds, from Braunton Countryside Centre, said: "Take care where you’re walking, look where you’re walking, and walk with a heavy foot fall.

"You’re in far more danger of being stung by a bee or a wasp though."