Watch Richard Payne's report here

There are just hours to go until Valley Fest 2024 swings into action on the banks of Somerset's Chew Valley Lake.

With fine weather forecast and a jam-packed lineup it's shaping up to be one for the history books.

Kicking off the music on Thursday 1 August are Purpura, Arcadia Soundsystem and Lionel Ritchie's Wardrobe, with Badger, Jambadia and Gia, playing into the wee hours.

But it's not all about the music - Valley Fest offers a bevy of food, health and wellbeing delights, including sound healing, yoga and cold water therapy.

Luke Hasell, founder of Valley Fest, said: "We support a lot of contractors and these grass roots music events are really important. It's not all about the big ones, these ones are amazing! These are the best ones."

The lineup

Topping the bill are headliners The Feeling, Tinie Tempah and Sister Sledge (ft. Kathy Sledge), while Sophie Ellis Bextor will be another big draw to the Lake Stage on Sunday 4 August.

The festival is almost a sellout, with just a few tickets left for Sunday and for weekend camping.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is among the acts playing Valley Fest this year Credit: Valley Fest

The map

The site map has been revealed Credit: Valley Fest

How to get there

Those taking the A37 from Bristol towards Wells should turn right at Chelwood roundabout onto the A368 towards Bishop Sutton.

Before reaching Bishop Sutton, drivers should turn right onto Bonhill Road, heading towards Chew Valley Lake.

Motorists should follow Bonhill Road around the bend and then take the next left onto Walley Lane before turning right onto the private Waterworks Road as directed for the main entrance and car park.

Drivers going along the A38 towards Bristol Airport should turn onto the B3130 towards Winford and Chew Magna, before turning right at Winford roundabout onto Pagans Hill and heading towards Chew Stoke.

There is then a left onto the private Waterworks Road towards the entrance and car park.

Both main routes will be signposted from the A37 and Winford roundabout respectively, while Denny Lane will be closed to all public traffic.

There is a drop-off point at Purple Gate on Walley Lane for those arriving by taxi or getting a lift.

Bus services to Chew Magna are limited, but those looking to arrive by public transport can take the 672 from stop CP on Rupert Street in Bristol.

Passengers should then change at the Seymour Arms in and take the 672 towards Broadmead before getting off at Chew Magna Post Office. The festival is then a 15 minute walk away.