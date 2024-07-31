Households in a Cornish village and surrounding areas have been left without water as demand soars during the hot weather.

Customers in the TR8 and PL27 areas of St Eval and surrounding areas have already been experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply for more than a week.

Residents have now claimed they were told by South West Water (SWW) that the water supply issues could continue in their area until August 9.

South West Water said: “We are carrying out essential maintenance to the Bears Down service reservoir near Newquay.

"As demand has also increased due to the recent hot weather, some customers have been experiencing intermittent supply issues, such as low pressure or no water during peak periods.

“We have tankers out around the network to boost pressure in the area and help return supply to normal as we look to compete the work as quickly as possible.”

SWW has not confirmed how long the low pressure or water shortages will last.

One resident first noticed the issues on Monday 22 July when the water in her home was running a milky colour. By Wednesday 24 July, she said the water was coming out brown.

Over the weekend, she said there were three days when she didn’t have running water at all and was having to use bottled water to make formula to feed her four-month-old baby.

The Travellers Rest in Trevarrian, near Newquay, has been left with no running water.

The Travellers Rest in Trevarrian, near Newquay, has also been left 'devastated' after losing “thousands of pounds” in revenue since being left with no running water.

Kelly Hill, who runs the pub, said: “It’s absolutely devastating because obviously, being somewhere like Cornwall, you rely on summer trade and we’re in the first week of the summer holidays and we’ve been hit with this.

“I can’t tell my staff when they’re coming back to work but I’m still paying them because it’s not their fault, so I can’t leave them out of pocket."

A spokesperson for SWW confirmed a tanker is in place to boost supplies in the area where the Travellers Rest is located.