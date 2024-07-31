A man who was tackled to the ground by brave members of the public after he stabbed someone four times in Bristol city centre has been jailed for six years.

Ian McInally, of Talbot Avenue in St George, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 29 July.

He had previously admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Avon and Somerset Police officer in the case DC Carl Spicer said: "The attack on Tuesday 28 May was stopped by the brave actions of members of the public who threw items at McInally and tackled him to the floor, disarming him and detaining him until police arrived.

"Staff from Bristol Outreach for Homeless and a PCSO acted quickly and utilised a bleed kit and provided first aid to the victim.

"I am confident that the brave actions of the public and the steps taken to administer first aid and utilise the nearby bleed kit, saved the victim's life."

The court heard how, at around 11.30am, officers received a number of calls reporting an argument between two men on Bond Street.

McInally drew a knife from his bag and stabbed the victim repeatedly as he was trying to walk away, before head-butting him four times when he tried to disarm him.

Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the initial call and arrested 37-year-old McInally.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital and received emergency treatment for stab wounds and a fractured jaw, before he was discharged to recover at home a week later.

DC Spicer added: "This was a horrible incident during a busy time of day when families were walking in the area, going about their day.

"Such an act of violence will not be tolerated and we remain dedicated to cracking down on knife crime and violent crime in our communities."

McInally was handed a four-year and four-month sentence for the GBH offences, with a 12-month sentence for the possession of a bladed article in a public place charge to run concurrently.

His actions also activated a suspended sentence for a robbery from August last year, which saw the judge, HHJ Cullum, add an additional 20-month-term to his sentence to run consecutively.

In total, he was sentenced to six years in jail with an additional three years on extended licence.

In his sentencing, HHJ Cullum, described the impact of the physical effects the injuries had on the victim, stating they were "clearly life-threatening".

He added: "[The victim] was not a threat to you, you carried and knife and you showed aggressive behaviour and went after him.

"You carried on the assault until you were taken down and, while not a particularly long assault, it was in partial terms a persistent assault with a highly dangerous weapon."