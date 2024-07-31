A prisoner has been found guilty of fatally strangling his cellmate at HMP Bristol.

Michael Harkin, 35, was convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility following the death of Dan Childs in June 2023.

The 38-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell on 5 June and died at the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Harkin was also found guilty of wounding a second prisoner, and was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 11 October during the hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge said "Our thoughts are foremost with the family of Dan Childs who have had their much-loved son, brother and uncle taken away from them."

The jury heard Harkin had two different cellmates in the days leading up to Mr Child's death.

The first prisoner asked to moved to a different cell on 1 June, after one day of sharing with Harkin.

He later told police it was because "there was something not right about" Harkin.

Staff subsequently decided Mr Childs should share that cell with Harkin instead.

On 5 June, police were called to HMP Bristol after Harkin assaulted his former cellmate in the showers, using an improvised blade to wound the man in his face, shoulder, neck arms and leg.

Following the attack, prison staff checked on Mr Childs and found him unresponsive in his cell.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had been fatally strangled with an item.

CCTV footage reviewed during the Avon and Somerset Police murder investigation found no other person entered Harkin and Mr Childs' cell prior to the doors being unlocked the following morning, when Harkin walked to the showers.

A jury, having heard evidence from medical experts during the course of the 16-day trial, found Harkin not guilty of murder following a direction by the judge.

He was instead convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and found guilty of wounding the other prisoner.

Harkin was found not guilty of a separate count of attempting to wound a member of prison staff who sought to intervene.