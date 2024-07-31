‘They made history’: West Country swimmers bring home gold 

Three Somerset swimmers have made history in Paris.

James Guy, Tom Dean, and Matt Richards retained their 4x200-metre freestyle relay title alongside teammate Duncan Scott.

The quartet were also gold medalists in Tokyo three years ago. This means they're now the first relay team with the same athletes to earn back-to-back wins.

For family and friends at the venue, who were denied access in Tokyo three years ago, this victory tastes much sweeter.

Andrew Guy, James Guy’s father, said: “It was incredible, and because all the family were there, it was a little bit special. We couldn’t go to Tokyo so last night was incredible.

“We know the boys are a little bit special when they get together.

“They made history, but I don’t think they knew until someone told them. It was an incredible swim.”

James now has three gold medals and three silver medals, but Andrew said this hasn’t changed his son’s personality.

He said: “He’s not one of these that boasts all the time, he’s a humble champion.

“He’s just happy to be competing for Great Britain still.”

The University of Bath has had a hand in developing each of the swimming stars.

Both James Guy and Matt Richards trained at the Aquatics Centre before moving on to Millfield.

Bath's mechanical engineering graduate Tom Dean has trained there since 2018.

Stephen Baddeley, the director of sport at the University of Bath, said: “We’re just delighted to play a part in their training environment, which is where all the hard work is done.

“It’s a tremendous achievement for them. We’re very proud at Team Bath to be associated with the team. We were cheering them on. They've done what no one has done before.

“We’re particularly pleased for David McNulty as he’s associated with so many medals for the last four Olympics now - we’re delighted for him. He’s such an impressive coach with a brilliant track record."

With more events coming up, the swimmers will be hoping to continue their winning streak. Events continue in the pool until Sunday 4 August.