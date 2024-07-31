Swimmers from the West Country have secured Team GBs first swimming gold of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The same quartet that won in Tokyo - Matthew Richards, James Guy, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott - reunited for the win at La Defense Arena.

It's the first time Team GB has retained the title with the same four swimmers.

Team Bath's Tom Dean, who joined the British Swimming National Centre Bath in 2018, now has three Olympic golds.

Tom Dean hugs his father, Jonathan Dean, after securing the gold medal. Credit: PA

James Guy, who went to Millfield School has three silvers. It is also a second Gold medal for Matthew Richards, who currently lives near Bath, with a training base at Millfield School.

Kieran Bird, who is based in Bath, and Jack McMillan from Northern Ireland will also receive medals having filled in for Richards and Scott in the morning heats.

They had a slender lead going into the final leg of the race but Scott brought the team home to win by a relatively comfortable 1.35 seconds.

Team Bath's Tom Dean now has three Olympic golds. Credit: PA

Stephen Baddeley, Director of Sport at the University of Bath, said: “Congratulations to Tom, Kieran, their team-mates and coaches on a magnificent achievement. To go into an Olympic Games as defending champions and pre-event favourites provides a huge amount of pressure but they have taken that in their stride and once again delivered when it matters most.

“Tom wears the mantle of Olympic Champion well – he is friendly, dedicated, supportive of the University in and out of the pool, and a true inspiration to everyone at the Team Bath Sports Training Village. Congratulations to him on becoming a triple Olympic gold-medallist.

“We are also absolutely delighted for Kieran, who swam superbly in the heats. He joined the Bath Performance Centre at the same time as Tom in 2018 and it is wonderful to see him rewarded for his hard work.

"Congratulations also to their coaches, David and Jamie, and the rest of the staff at the Bath Performance Centre. We are incredibly proud to be their training home."