Watch Louisa Britton's report here.

A woman from Portishead has completed medical school against all odds.

Dr Rebecca Bradford, who goes by Becs, was taken into care at the age of 12 after her father suffered a freak accident and was left paralysed.

Three years later she dropped out of school with no qualifications.

Becs said: "It's not just what people used to say to me in care. It was all of the conditioning that I had within the family.

"After my dad's accident, I was always told by certain family members that I would amount to nothing, that I was stupid, that I would end up just on the streets.

“It took me years to understand that those things weren't true."

Becs graduated from the University of Bristol. Credit: University of Bristol

Rather than listening to that negativity, Becs turned things around by taking her GCSEs when she was 34, and going to the University of Bristol to become a doctor.

Despite this progress, it’s been a long and hard journey.

Becs said: "Whenever I would want to quit - and that happened a lot because of lack of finances, lack of support, just feeling burnt out.

" I would always think about children out there that would potentially in the same situation as I wasn't care having no support.

“I use that as my why I have to do this. I have to get through this because I want to support those vulnerable children, vulnerable adults. So I have to keep going. And it just drove me so much.”

Becs started at the BRI on Wednesday 31 July.

F ive years since joining medical school, Becs has now qualified and on Wednesday 31 July she had her first shift at the Bristol Royal Infirmary as a junior doctor.

Becs said: "[My graduation] was so surreal. It really was like a dream come true. You know, I walked across the stage and I thought, I've done it. You know, I've done it.

“Now I can really try and have an impact and work as a doctor. And it's still feels surreal.”