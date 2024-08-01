'A fantastic role model': West Country pride in Helen Glover 

Cornwall's Helen Glover has become the first British mum of three to win an Olympic medal.

Glover narrowly lost out on gold in the women's rowing four final.

The 38-year-old mum-of-three who has retired twice previously won a gold medal in the London 2012 games and then repeated her feat in Rio in 2016.

It was a photo finish, but favourites Team GB were pipped for gold by the Netherlands.

Kate Finch used to teach Glover at Humphry Davy School in Penzance. “It was so exciting, so tense, so amazing. What an achievement!," she said.

“She was probably one of the most outstanding athletes I’ve ever taught, she was such an all-rounder.”

Kate’s daughter was in the same year as Helen at school, and recalls how everyone wanted Helen on their team.

“She would say ‘if you had Helen in your team you knew you were safe’.”

The community pride shines through.

Kate said: “It’s wonderful to have such an athlete in our community.

“I think this gives a huge message to students that they have someone from their school that has achieved so much.

“She’s been a wonderful ambassador for sport. She’s gone from strength to strength and is always smiling, it is an amazing credit to her.

“The school is very proud of her, who wouldn’t be?”

Headteacher Bill Marshall said: “Helen - just amazing. A fantastic role model, a fantastic inspiration for all the people of Penzance.”

Glover started rowing at the University of Bath.

Director of sport Stephen Baddeley said: “It was a tremendous performance from the team.

“Helen first started rowing here so we’ve always followed her career.”

Glover used to train with Minerva Bath Rowing Club.

Member Jules Taylor said: “It’s inspiring for everyone across all the generations of rowing.

“For women especially I think because she’s a mother of three children and to come back and compete at that level and maintained that level of fitness - it is incredible.”