ITV News' Max Walsh visited Butlin's Minehead to see the changes they've made

Bosses at Butlin’s in Minehead say the holiday resort is “better than ever” after flood damage, and an ITV News investigation that found rats, mould and faeces on the walls.

More than £20 million has been spent upgrading their accommodation and installing new facilities, including an interactive and inclusive playground.

They have also secured Stephen Mulhern as their headline summer act in what they describe as "the home of entertainment".

Site director Craig Goodwin says they’ve done everything they can to “restore trust” and improve the customer experience following complaints about some of the rooms.

He said: “We've taken that feedback very seriously. We've significantly increased our cleaning and high hygiene regimes.

"We've taken on the advice of a pest expert. We've increased the training of our team to allow them to detect and treat any of those nasties.

"As a result, our accommodation, cleanliness, and repairs and maintenance scores are up year on year, and guests staying in any of those units are having a much better time.”

In September Butlin's Minehead was forced to close when flash flooding hit the resort.

A third of the entire holiday resort has been completely renovated.

Since then 400 accommodation units, a third of the entire holiday resort, have been completely renovated and the work is ongoing.

At the start of the summer holidays, the resort opened a new inclusive and interactive playground called the Skypark.

It has a wheelchair-friendly seesaw and two enormous light-up intertwining slides.

One guest said: “My grandson was here until 10pm last night and he's back in first thing this morning.”

Another added: “It's like it just keeps getting better and better every time we come.”

This year Butlin’s has secured live shows throughout the summer with Stephen Mulhern headlining at their new venue Studio 36.

It was built during the pandemic and has become a permanent feature with a capacity of 2,500 people.

Craig Goodwin said: “I think we're confident in saying that we're industry leading in the entertainment shows that we've got on resorts as well as industry leading with our new Skypark facility.

"We believe that it's the UK's most exciting play park as well as everything else that is included in the cost of a holiday or day visits.

“So guests and visitors can come here, have a great time. It's great value for money. There's lots included in the cost and it's a brilliant way to spend the British summer.

“It's a fantastic environment for kids of all ages to be able to come and enjoy, whether it be the Skypark or whether it be sat down watching a show that there's lots to do, the funfair, there's lots to do for kids of all ages, and of course, plenty for adults to do as well.”