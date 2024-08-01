The A30 in Cornwall is officially open after four years of delays.

Work has been taking place on the nine-mile stretch between Chiverton and Carland Cross since 2020.

National Highways faced several delays due to the pandemic and poor weather.

The £330million project hopes to speed up journeys, improve road safety and boost biodiversity.

As well as a new road, a number of bridges and underpasses have been built. The old A30 remains, but as a B road.

Nick Simmonds-Screech, project director at National Highways, said: "As a Cornishman, I've been incredibly proud to deliver this to my home county.

"I can see the long term benefits and the legacy this scheme will leave, not only in Cornwall but to the whole region. The future benefit this is going to bring will justify that spend."

Residents who spoke to ITV News said they were happy with the results.

One man said: “It’s brilliant isn’t it, especially when you want to get out of Cornwall. It’s nice being a local here, you ain’t waiting around for ages.”

Another resident said: “Every time we go through my husband says, look how quickly we’ve got to this point. And yes, so it’s great.”

One woman said: “From where we live in Helston, we went to Newquay the other day and we got there in half an hour. Which is unheard of.”

Another priority has been to protect the environment and boost biodiversity. Eight miles of Cornish hedgerow have been created as well as 33 wildlife culverts and crossing - allowing animals to cross the road safely.

The new Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth says she’s had constituents raising some concerns.

Jayne Kirkman said: “There are questions at the moment about some of the clean-up work - the side roads and the branch roads, some of the signage, some of the planting.

“Some of the villages around here will be asking when it’ll be finished off. But yes, as I understand it, there are plans to deal with those and of course we’ll keep asking until it’s sorted out.”

The final work is due to be complete by the end of the year.