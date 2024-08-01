The family of a motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash have described him as a "big kid, with an adventurous spirit and a heart of gold."

David Eardley, from Melksham, was riding his motorbike along the A342 Monument Hill, near Devizes, when he was involved in a collision with a Citroen van shortly after 10am on Saturday 27 July.

The 67 year-old died at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.

In a tribute, his family said it is "with a heavy heart" that they announced his death.

They said: "David was a proud father, devoted partner and loyal friend, loved by many. He enjoyed many years devoted to working at Avon Tyres and spent every day of retirement keeping busy and doing what he loved most.

"David loved the outdoors, and was often spotted around Melksham while running, cycling and riding his motorbike with his friends - none of which would ever be complete without an ice-cream.

They added: "David always made time for others, and he'd be right there when you needed him. He will be missed so very much. We ask those who knew David to respect our wishes for some privacy while we navigate this unbearable time."