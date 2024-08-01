A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing near Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 8.50pm on 31 July to Brampford Speke following reports that a man had been stabbed in a house.

The ambulance service also attended to provide medical care to the injured man.

The victim, who was 64, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police officers carried out searches following reports that a man had left the scene and he was located in a nearby house.

A 36-year-old man, from London, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I understand that an incident of this nature will cause concern within the local community and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened last night. While that happens, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“We do believe that those involved are known to each other and I can confirm that this is being treated as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

“There are cordons in place at the scene today and these will remain in place while our enquiries continue.

“I ask that anyone with information which may help us, to please report it or speak to an officer at the scene.”

Anyone with information which may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50240191820.