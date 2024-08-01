The mother of a Devon woman who suffered from ME says she believes the events leading to her daughter's death could "too easily" happen to someone else.

Maeve Boothby-O'Neill died at her home in October 2021, aged 27. The daughter of Times journalist Sean O’Neill, had myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

Also called chronic fatigue syndrome, ME is a long-term condition that can affect different parts of the body. According to NHS England its cause is unknown, but the most common symptom is extreme tiredness.

Maeve's mother, Sarah Boothby, gave evidence at an inquest into her death on Thursday 1 August. It follows evidence from doctors who saw Maeve in the months before she died.

On Wednesday 31 July, Dr Thomas Fox told the inquest he'd never seen an ME patient with such severe symptoms as Maeve.

Ms Boothby said: "I’m hoping the inquest will explain how she died. She wasn’t expected to die, didn’t want to die.

"Death from ME is extremely rare - malnutrition is common. I believe she died from malnutrition and dehydration. I believe her death was premature and highly preventable.

"She had three separate omissions to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in 2021. It seemed to me the RDE didn’t respond to the severity of her condition and failed in its duty of care.

"It did not take available specialist expert advice on how to avoid malnutrition and dehydration in ME."

Ms Boothby told the inquest her daughter had been a "healthy, robust child" who started suffering from persistent tiredness as a teenager, eventually giving up PE at school.

She was eventually diagnosed with ME/CFS at Frenchay Hospital in 2011 and her mother gave up her job to care for her, as a single parent, working part-time.

"She couldn’t cook, wash up, clean, get her benefits, make or attend appointments.

"We became socially isolated. In 2021 she couldn’t sit up or hold a cup to her lip.

"She needed tube feeding - Maeve knew the NHS couldn’t treat ME but trusted they knew how to tube feed," Ms Boothby said.

She added that Maeve was admitted to the RDE for nutrition and hydration three times in 2021.

"The appropriate form of tube feeding was never provided - the hospital’s response to her needs was inexplicable, at least to me.

"She became weaker and weaker, unable to speak above a whisper, doubly incontinent. As she feared, hospitalisation exacerbated symptoms on every occasion.

"Test results were always ‘normal’ and it seemed to me that was the basis for a lack of treatment.

"The hospitals seemed helpless even though they had direct access to the best advice in the UK," she said.

Ms Boothby - becoming emotional - went on to say that Maeve told her she didn't want to die in hospital.

"She wanted only a loving hug. By then it was too late - all touch was excruciatingly painful.

"Maeve was starving to death - we all knew it. How the RDE didn’t recognise this must be for them to answer.

"Every time they discharged her to my sole care it was as if the hospital didn’t know what its role was or did not accept it had a role in her critical care," she said.

Ms Boothby added that, despite her illness, Maeve had written papers and novels.

"She had younger siblings, family and friends who loved her dearly. She had an abundance of creative talent, humour and intelligence.

"She wanted to live and did everything she could to survive. I did everything I could to support her.

"Maeve died unable to eat or drink without a medical intervention that could save her life.

"I am very concerned this could too easily happen again."

The inquest continues.