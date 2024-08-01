Scilly Ferries has announced it is ceasing operations - without ever making a trip from Penzance to the islands.

Shipbuilders Harland and Wolff set up the service to rival the existing Scillonian ferry, but in a statement they said this was "overly ambitious given the current circumstances".

Its Atlantic Wolff fast ferry will be returned to its Dutch manufacturer, with any customers who had already bought tickets for it to be contacted directly.

In a statement on the Scilly Ferries Facebook page on Thursday 1 August, the company said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Scilly Ferries, including the Atlantic Wolff fast ferry, has ceased operations.

"The decision has been made because of the need for Harland & Wolff to refocus on its core business activities.

"As the company’s new board assesses all aspects of the group’s functions, the ferry operation was identified as being overly ambitious given current circumstances.

"As a result, the decision was made to cease Scilly Ferries with immediate effect."

H arland & Wolff Marine Services, which provides carriage of freight between the mainland and the Isles of Scilly, will continue its operations unaffected.

The statement continued: "All customers with existing reservations on the Atlantic Wolff will be contacted directly today. All staff affected have been advised.

"The vessel will be returned to its manufacturer, Damen, in the Netherlands. "