Two puppies abandoned in Somerset days after being sold 

Two puppies were abandoned in Somerset two days after being sold to a new home.

The pups were just a few weeks old when they were found abandoned in Burtle on 5 July by a member of the public who took them to the RSPCA Brent Knoll rescue centre.

The team have named the puppies Norah and Jones and are hoping they’ll soon be heading to a new home after being given the all clear by the vet.

After their photo was released, a breeder got in touch with the rescue centre and said they had sold those puppies to someone just two days before.

Andy Cook from Brent Knoll Animal Centre said: “They are very sweet, albeit noisy! We think they are multi crossbreeds, possibly Lhasa Apso, Yorkie, Poodle types.

“This is a particularly busy time of year and we’re seeing an influx of animals like Norah and Jones coming into our care.

"It could be a number of reasons why they've been abandoned. There's the cost of living challenges, with veterinary fees going up and there's also the possibility that whoever bought these puppies didn't realise what it takes to look after them.

"There's lots of demands with them at that age - a couple of nights of sleep deprivation can change people's thought processes about having puppies. They are really cute and are sometimes seen as an easy option, but at that age in particular they take up a lot of time and energy.

“We’re hoping these guys have found a new home and we’ll soon be waving them goodbye but some animals are not so lucky to find a happy home so quickly.

“We’d encourage anyone who has the space in their heart and home to welcome a pet to please consider adopting a rescue instead of buying from a breeder or a pet shop. We have so many animals in our care with so much love to give, they just need a chance.”

