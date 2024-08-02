Nearly 175,000 people are set to head to Cornwall later this month for Boardmasters Festival, and here’s everything you need to know.

The Newquay-based festival is now the UK's biggest international surf and music festival after growing since it was set up in 1981.

Over the years capacity has increased for the event. Earlier this year Cornwall Council granted organisers permission for the new capacity to be 58,000 people each day.

The music side to the festival takes place at Watergate Bay Credit: Boardmasters

Boardmasters takes place at two festival sites in Newquay. The main arena and camping is situated on a clifftop at Watergate Bay and the surfing competition is held on Fistral Beach, where there is also a beach bar and a shopping village.

Previous headliners include Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, and Florence and the Machine.

When is Boardmasters?

Boardmasters 2024 takes place Wednesday 7 - Sunday 11 August.

How do you get to Boardmasters?

Train - Shuttle buses will be running from Newquay Railway Station

Coach - Big Green Coach will be getting people to Boardmasters from all over the UK

Car - There’s several car parks on site (sold out)

Bus - There’s shuttle buses running between Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach

Park & Ride - You can park your car at St Columb Major (must be booked in advance) and then shuttle buses will be running people back and forth

Plane - If you fly into Cornwall Airport Newquay, you're a stone’s throw from the Watergate Bay site

Credit: Boardmasters

Credit: Boardmasters

Credit: Boardmasters

Who is performing at Boardmasters?

The festival will see Chase and Status headline on the Friday, Sam Fender will close the show on Saturday, and and Stormzy will headline on the final day of the festival.

Other big names on the bill include Becky Hill, The Streets, and Tom Odell.

Credit: Boardmasters

What's the weather forecast for Boardmasters?

According to the UK Met Office, some warm weather is possible but it is likely to be "changeable".

Met Office Long Range Forecast, 6 August-15 August

Much of this period looks likely to be changeable with UK's weather characterised by a broadly westerly type, which means weather mostly of an Atlantic origin. Within this, low pressure is perhaps more likely to be situated further to the north, bringing more frequent bouts of rain, showers and perhaps windier weather at times.

Conversely, areas further to the south are more likely to see ridges of higher pressure, bringing more in the way of fine, settled weather, though still with the potential for some wetter, thundery or more generally unsettled interludes.

As a result of this, some warm weather or perhaps even short-lived hot spells are likely in the south at times, but overall temperatures are likely to be nearer normal in the north.

Are tickets still available?

There are limited Friday and Sunday day tickets available on the festival's website.

Prices range from £109-£149, plus booking fee.