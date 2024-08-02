Couple on way to their own birthday celebrations killed by drug-driver

A drug-driver who killed a couple who were on their way to their 70th birthday celebrations in Somerset has been jailed.

Thelma Huse and Tony Mist, both 69, died after car they were in was struck by a van driven by Jessica Higgs in May 2023.

A witness told police they saw the Mercedes Citan van drift from the eastbound carriageway across the central white line before colliding with the car.

Tony, who was driving the red Fiat 500, died at the scene in West Camel and Thelma died the following day.

Higgs, now 20, was taken to hospital, where tests showed she had a quantity of benzoylecgonine, a substance present after cocaine use, in her blood.

Higgs, of Imber Road in Warminster, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison at Taunton Crown Court on 2 August. She has been disqualified from driving for six years and eight months too.

In a statement, Thelma’s family said: “We have been devastated by the totally preventable actions of Jessica Higgs who through her drug use has caused the death of Thelma and Tony.

“Thelma’s children Kate, James and Bones, along with Tony’s children Amy and Sophie, have been through the worst year of their lives.

“Her five grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Lucy, Art and Abel have been deprived of a doting grandmother, known affectionately as Nanny Tea Bag.

“There are no winners in this case and the sentence handed out today will not bring Thelma or Tony back but we hope that Jessica Higgs will spend her time in custody reflecting on the pain she has caused our families and also on her stupidity of getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after taking an illegal drug.

“We also hope that others will learn from this – as no journey is so important that it should take place when your brain is compromised by the effect of drugs.

“We would also like to thank all the emergency services, the air ambulance, the lady who comforted Thelma at the scene and the staff at Southmead Hospital in Bristol who tried so hard to save Thelma.

"We would like to thank Avon and Somerset Police for all their support over the past 15 months which has been commendable, thank you again.”Tony Hall, officer in the case, said: “Tony and Thelma were travelling to the West Country to celebrate his upcoming 70th birthday when this awful tragedy occurred.

Our thoughts are with their loved ones, who continue to be supported by a family liaison officer.“Jessica Higgs was found to be over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine, and during her police interview said she had no recollection of the moments prior to the collision.“It is every motorist’s responsibility to make sure they are fit enough to drive before getting behind the wheel and it is clear Higgs was not.“This is another painful and devastating reminder that driving while under the influence of drugs is a deadly decision that puts yourself and innocent road users at serious risk.”