Watch Graham Lewis' report here.

Areas in Cornwall are a week into water supply problems.

The supply problems have been affecting postcode areas TR8 to PL27 - an 11 mile stretch including Newquay, Polzeth, Wadebridge and St Eval near Padstow.

South West Water has sent tankers to the area to boost supplies and have now confirmed they will be paying compensation to people affected.

Households are being given £50 compensation, while businesses, who say they've lost as much as £45,000 have been offered £100.

Local MP Ben Maguire has been in regular contact with South West Water. He’s highly critical of the way the company has handled the issue.

He said: “I am today calling for Susan Davy, the chief executive, to seriously consider her position because she's paid £860,000 a year and we get this awful service.

“I'd like to say to her directly, she needs to start acting her wage. Come here to St Eval and meet with me and the residents here to understand the huge frustration that we have.

“It's unacceptable that people are paying huge water rates and yet they're receiving this dire service.”

At the Carnewas Tea Room staff had to close early nearly every day this week because their taps run dry in the afternoon.

Owner Craig Archer said: “We work really hard. It’s the start of the season. We all build up to this and then we get knocked down."

Local resident Zoe Coe said: “You just have to fill up bottles and hope that you're going to have enough water through the day. And it's been really hot as well. So it's not been very helpful.”

At the Traveller’s Rest pub they had to shut for three days - food had to be thrown out and it’s cost them £45,000.

Head Chef Paul Snow said: “It’s a hard enough time as it is anyway, running pubs and hospitality businesses. We’ve suffered at the beginning of school holidays where we've got thousands and thousands of people coming down. It's just crazy.”

Over the last few months ITV News West Country has repeatedly asked to speak to South West Water CEO Susan Davey.

On Friday 2 August, the company’s drinking water director defended the company’s actions.

Richard Stanbrook said: “We are proactively talking to our customers, making sure that they do report to us if they are experiencing issues and we are in the field checking on those customers.

“As soon as we understood the problem that was arising for a number of our customers, we put tankers in to maintain the pressure. Our sincere apologies to those customers that were affected.”

They’re also pledging that supplies to next weekend’s Boardmasters festival won’t be affected.