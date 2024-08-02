Play Brightcove video

Kevin Sullivan sits down with ITV News West Country Correspondent Robert Murphy

A survivor of childhood sexual abuse has waived his anonymity to tell ITV News how he achieved justice - 50 years after the crimes.

Kevin Sullivan, 63, now living in London, was abused by his family's lodger over a five-year period in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

But despite no forensic evidence and a largely circumstantial case, he saw Peter Power jailed following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

"There's shame, a secrecy around it and silence," he said.

"It seemed to me that the best way to smash that up is for me to say 'actually, I'm not ashamed'."

Mr Sullivan says Power abused him more than 100 times in his family home in Knowle, Bristol.

Kevin Sullivan today Credit: KEVINSULLIVAN_ITVNEWS_290724

He said: "I knew it was wrong. I knew that he knew it was wrong. And afterwards he told me not to say anything to my parents, which confirmed that it was wrong because we would both get into a lot of trouble if they found out."

Mr Sullivan told neither his parents nor siblings, but he did confide in friends and therapists over the years. It was that testimony that was key to Avon and Somerset Police being able to build a case against Power.

"I had this string of people from 1982 up to 2015. People who were not connected with each other, and each of those gave a gave a statement to the police. This was enough. Corroboration over decades with people unconnected with each other."

Mr Sullivan told ITV News how he turned to drink in early adulthood, which he says stems from the childhood abuse. He has been sober for 18 years.

Kevin and Patrick Sullivan Credit: KEVINPATRICKSULLIVAN_KEVINSULLIVAN_290724

Mr Sullivan decided to report Power after his younger brother Patrick was murdered in Bath in 2015. Patrick had also had issues with alcohol.

Mr Sullivan was also inspired by the boys who came forward to accuse Manchester City scout Barry Bennell of child sexual offences.

Kevin Sullivan said he had low expectations of securing justice when he first reported Power to police in 2019.

He described speaking with a detective constable about his chances of a successful prosecution.

"'I want to manage your expectations' was the phrase he used. And he said 'what would you like to come out of it?'.

"I was realistic. I said 'I would like you to take it seriously and to do your best, and to take it one step at a time and see how far we can get."

The detective promised to do just that and, following a trial in 2021, Power was convicted of six charges of indecency with a child and jailed for six years and four months. He was 81 years old and has since died in prison.

Mr Sullivan is now featuring in an Avon and Somerset Police video to encourage more survivors of historic abuse to come forward.

Audra Lucas, an investigator with Avon and Somerset Police, said: “ The victim in this case bravely came forward having suffered years of abuse in the late 60s and early 70s.

"We seek to support all victims regardless of how long ago an offence occurred and this case demonstrates that it is possible to obtain a conviction even after 50 years.

"The police and Crown Prosecution Service will do everything in our power to ensure that offenders are brought to justice, regardless of when an offence was committed.

"I commend the victim for his bravery and hope this conviction brings a degree of closure for him.”

If you've been affected by any issues in this article, these links to independent charities and organisations may be able to provide some advice and support.