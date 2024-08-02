A man from Frome has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old woman.

Police were called shortly after 3am on Tuesday 30 July by the ambulance service who were treating a woman at a residential address in Portway.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died later that day.

She has been formally identified as 29-year-old Olivia Wood of Northwich in Cheshire.

Keiron Goodwin, of Frome, has been charged with murder and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday 2 August.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “Our thoughts at this devastating time are with Olivia’s family who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer who will continue to keep them updated of enquiries into her tragic death.

“We’d like to reassure the local community, we do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.”

If you have any information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224198196.