Police release footage of the head-on collision

A Malmesbury man who lost control of his vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol has been given a driving ban.

On 25 March last year, Simon Wright, of Parklands in Malmesbury, was driving an Audi RS4 with a front seat passenger and children in the vehicle when the crash happened.

The 43-year-old was driving from Malmesbury to Little Somerford.

He was seen to exit Priory roundabout at such speed having overtaken two vehicles, he lost control of the car and skidded into the face of oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and Wright failed a breath test.

He sustained a number of injuries whilst it is believed his front seat passenger was also injured. The children were treated for shock but fortunately were not injured.

The driver and the passenger of the second vehicle were admitted to hospital but not seriously injured.

Wright appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 26 July and pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and drink driving.

He was given a two year driving disqualification, an 18 month suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £2,000 compensation and a £187 surcharge.

PC Luke Hobbs, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This standard of driving, especially whilst under the influence of alcohol, is totally unacceptable on our roads and poses a significant danger to other road users.

“The fact that there were young children also in the vehicle at the time does not bear thinking about.

“Dangerous driving and drink driving are two of the fatal five offences most likely to cause serious harm or death on our roads and we are 100% dedicated to targeting those committing these offences in order to keep our roads safe.

“We all know alcohol can give you a false sense of confidence and unfortunately all too often we see drivers getting behind the wheel of a car having consumed alcohol under the impression they are invincible. It should not take a serious collision like this to understand the serious consequences of your actions if you are one of these people.

“I am pleased that as a result of his selfish and mindless actions, Wright has been banned from our roads.”