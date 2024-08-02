A woman from Swindon has died in a motorbike crash on a busy country road.

The collision involving a car and motorbike happened on the B4014 between Tetbury and Malmesbury just after 5:30pm on Wednesday 31 July.

A 28-year-old woman, who had been riding a Kawasaki ZR motorcycle, was declared dead at the scene.

Her next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Volvo C70, was a 78-year-old woman who was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

An yone with information or who has relevant dashcam footage is asked to come forward.

Details can be given on the Constabulary website, quoting incident 418 of 31 July: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-matter-involving-driving-vehicles-or-a-road-traffic-incident/