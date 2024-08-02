World's second oldest flower show returns with bumper crowds

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report from the event

The world's second oldest flower show has welcomed bumper crowds, with good weather encouraging people to enjoy the sights and entertainment.

The Taunton Flower Show started in 1831, just two years after the Philadelphia Flower Show - the oldest event of its kind on the planet.

This year's event saw hundreds of competition entrants hoping to pick up prizes in categories ranging from floral art to the best vegetables.

Show manager Beccy Fox said the community spirit at the event is what has given it longevity, saying: "It's the people entering in the competition marquee, it's the amazing floral displays but also it's just a really good day out in Taunton, especially when the weather is as beautiful as this. It couldn't get any better."

Competition entrants included Willand Garden Club, from Devon, who also sold its produce at the event. Sylvia Statham, from the group, said: "We really like growing things and what do you do with your plants when you've grown them all? You've just got to sell them because you've got too many! It's really great - we've really enjoyed our time here."

The Taunton Flower Show is on until 6pm on Friday 2 August and between 9.30am and 5pm on Saturday 3 August.