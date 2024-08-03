Live
Bristol protest: Huge police presence as protesters clash at far-right rally in Castle Park
Protesters clash in Bristol city centre as far-right rally gets underway
People have gathered in Bristol city centre as a far-right rally begins in Castle Park.
Many of them are counter-protesters to what's believed to be a "Stop the Boats" demonstration, that started at 7pm.
There is a major police presence in the area and ITV News understands that at least three people have been arrested so far.
It follows the deaths of three children in a stabbing in Southport on Monday.
ITV News West Country's Robert Murphy is at the scene in Bristol
He reports: "It seems police have been able to separate the groups, moving the anti immigration demo across Bristol Bridge."
This is a developing story and updates will be added below.