Protesters clash in Bristol city centre as far-right rally gets underway

People have gathered in Bristol city centre as a far-right rally begins in Castle Park.

Many of them are counter-protesters to what's believed to be a "Stop the Boats" demonstration, that started at 7pm.

There is a major police presence in the area and ITV News understands that at least three people have been arrested so far.

It follows the deaths of three children in a stabbing in Southport on Monday.

ITV News West Country's Robert Murphy is at the scene in Bristol

He reports: "It seems police have been able to separate the groups, moving the anti immigration demo across Bristol Bridge."

This is a developing story and updates will be added below.