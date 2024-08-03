Avon and Somerset Police says plans are in place ahead of a protest at Castle Park in Bristol city centre on Saturday 3 August.

Enhanced stop and search powers will be able to be used under Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

A Section 35 dispersal zone has also been authorised. It comes after several disturbances have happened in cities across the country.

The force said its been in regular contact with groups, including faith leaders, after three girls were fatally stabbed in an attack on Monday in Southport, Liverpool.

Police say they will use their enhanced powers to protect the community Credit: ITV

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police says: We’re aware of the potential for a protest at Castle Park in Bristol city centre tonight which may cause disruption to the public.

While we will facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, we will not tolerate any disorder or behaviour which negatively affects the safety of our communities.

Robust and well-rehearsed policing plans are in place and we’ll use all the powers available to us to keep our communities safe."

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "The powers we have pre-authorised will be in place to ensure this can be done swiftly and effectively.

I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to an officer."