A cyclist from Somerset is taking on an epic 20,000 kilometre bike ride across the world for a mental health charity which she says saved her life.

Esme Hotston Moore, from Shipham near Winscombe, set off from her home village and has already pedalled 8,500 kilometres to Uzbekistan.

She is not even half way through her epic challenge, which will see her travel from Somerset to Singapore.

The 27-year-old is averaging around 100km per day and carries all of her supplies on her bike, including up to 10 litres of water when cycling through sandy deserts.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Esme said: "So far I've cycled from England into France, Belgium, Luxembourg, all the way across Europe; to Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan and I've got to Uzbekistan a few days ago."

She began the challenge in March 2024 so has been on the road for around four months, but expects the full journey will take between a year and 15 months.

Esme has already travelled 8,500 km but is not even halfway through her charity cycle. Credit: Esme Hotston Moore.

Esme chose to raise money for the mental health charity Body and Soul.

She said: "I used their services two years ago when I was in a very dark place with my mental health and I attempted to take my own life."

The 27-year-old says the NHS could not provide the type of therapy she needed at the time, and the charity provided the support she needed to help her.

"I would say in no uncertain words that it actually saved my life."

Touching on the highs and lows of the ride so far, Esme said: "It’s been everything I expected, and nothing I expected."

Most of the time, Esme is riding alone, so the challenges can be mentally finding the motivation to keep going. In terms of physical landscape, she said the dessert has been the biggest struggle.

"It's hot, sandy, windy. You can cycle for miles without seeing any shade, any buildings, anywhere to get food or water."

The highlight has been meeting people and being welcomed into their homes.

She said: "I've seen entire kindness and nothing expected in return from total strangers."

Going back to Boby and Soul, Esme said: "They made such a massive change in my life, I wouldn’t be here without them.

"I’ve seen the way it changed my life, and others around me. We need to help the charities that can really make the difference."

