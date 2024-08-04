Play Brightcove video

Mousehole Rock Pool has undergone a major £40,000 restoration project to make it a safe and accessible place for people to enjoy.

The Friends of Mousehole Rock Pool group, many of whom learnt to swim in the rock pool as children, need to raise a further £10,000 to complete the project.

Children and adults alike enjoying the rockpool

Mousehole Rock Pool is a sea water sanctuary allowing people to enjoy a dip in the sea whatever the tide and sea state.

The rock pool must withstand the tide, the waves and the weather, over the years many of the paths and walls degraded, leading the community to fundraise £40,000 to repair it.

Generations of Mousehole residents and visitors have learnt to swim in the rockpool

Elaine Bawden from the Friends of Mousehole Rock Pool group says it was built by the community, for the community.

“It's just a really special place, but over the years the weather has taken its toll on the paths, several of them were washed away, there were lots of major leaks, so a few of us got together and decided that we needed to remedy that.”

Elaine Bawden says the rockpool still needs some work before its complete

Elaine says there's still work to be done: "Obviously, it's a natural pool so there's little fissures, we need to sort those.

"We also need to sort a nice flat area so families can leave pushchairs there. And then generally the work will just be maintenance work ongoing, so there's still probably £8,000 to £10,000 left to raise.”